Ukraine’s intelligence eliminates Russian war criminal in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A Russian national, Yevgeny Bogdanov, who served as the so-called deputy head of the Russian occupation administration in the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was eliminated on 20 February, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported.

The Berdiansk front is of significant strategic importance in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It serves as a critical logistical hub for Russian military operations in southern Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, and Crimea. Control over Berdiansk, which is situated along the Sea of Azov, allows for the movement of troops, supplies, and equipment essential for sustaining Russian forces in the region.

At 6:05 AM on 20 February, a gray Renault Duster exploded near 96 Skhidny Avenue in the Russian-occupied city. The vehicle was completely incinerated.

“War criminal Yevgeny Yuryevich Bogdanov was inside the car—a Russian national who formally held the position of deputy head of Berdiansk’s occupation administration,” HUR stated.

Bogdanov was responsible for financial oversight in the occupation administration and fortification construction in Russian-held areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

According to HUR, he committed multiple war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in his position in the occupied territories.

Born on 11 August 1970 in Pikalyovo, Leningrad Oblast, Russia, Bogdanov arrived in Berdiansk immediately after the city’s capture in 2022. He was installed in the occupation administration at the direction of Russian intelligence services.

Earlier,

Related: