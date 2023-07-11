Russian Army’s Lieutenant General Tsokov killed in missile strike – media

Another high-ranking Russian military general was killed in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian and Russian sources, the Deputy Commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, Lt-Gen Oleg Tsokov, was killed in a Ukrainian strike on a Russian headquarters near occupied Berdiansk.

Overnight into 11 July, explosions rocked occupied Bediansk on Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s Azov Sea coast.

In the morning, local sources stated that the Duna Hotel on Berdiansk Spit was destroyed in the night strike, and the injured were brought to the city hospital in numbers.

The adviser to occupied Mariupol’s exiled mayor, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that the Russian Army’s Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was eliminated in the area of Berdiansk. According to him, previously Tsokov was injured in September 2022.

Later the Russian milblogger Voenny Osvedomitel confirmed the death of Tsokov:

“A strike by British Storm Shadow cruise missiles on the 58th Army’s ZKP (alternate command center, – Ed.) near Berdiansk killed Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov,” he wrote.

At the time of publication, Russian official sources did not yet confirm Tsokov’s death.

For his participation in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lt-Gen Tsokov was sanctioned by Ukraine, the UK, New Zealand, and the EU.

In 2022, 5 to 15 Russian generals were killed in Ukraine, according to various sources. In June 2023, Russian Major General Sergei Goryachev, the chief of staff of Russia’s 35th Combined Arms Army, died in a Ukrainian strike.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Berdiansk, Russian losses