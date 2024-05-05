Organizer of torture chambers in occupied Berdiansk dies in car blast

Not explicitly claiming its involvement in the operation, Ukrainian intelligence has announced the elimination of Yevgeny Ananyevsky, one of the organizers of torture chambers at Berdiansk Penal Colony No. 77 in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Collaborationist officials and law enforcement officers have become priority targets for guerrillas in contact with Ukrainian security services. The primary aim of these operations, as described in a New York Times 2022 interview with partisans, is to warn rather than kill, emphasizing the consequences of cooperation with the Russian military. Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, there have been some two scores of largely successful assassination attempts on quisling officials and collaborators within law enforcement.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) says that on 5 May 2024, around 9:40 a.m., Ananyevsky’s Ford Kuga vehicle exploded in occupied Berdiansk. The HUR confirmed that Ananyevsky, who held an occupation position at the penal colony and was involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners there, was eliminated as a result of the explosion.

The intelligence agency reminded that there would be “fair retribution for every war crime,” underscoring Ukraine’s resolve to hold Russian forces and their collaborators accountable for abuses committed during the ongoing invasion.

Read also: