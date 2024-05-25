Blinken: US military aid from previous packages reached the front line

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the announcement of new military aid to Ukraine that military aid from previous US packages has already reached the front line.

The statement notes that this is already the fifth security assistance package sanctioned by the president since the signing of the additional National Security Act (24 April) and the third package using presidential powers.

“Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people,” Blinken said.

The United States announced on 24 May that it would provide an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine. The military aid package includes ammunition for HIMARS and 155mm and 105mm artillery shells. As noted at the Pentagon, this package is part of US efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia’s attack near Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this aid package is “critically important right now when Russian forces have intensified attacks along the front line.”

During a meeting in Kyiv with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 14 May, Zelenskyy stressed the need for the previously agreed US military aid to Ukraine, especially air defense systems, to be delivered as soon as possible.

