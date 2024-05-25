Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Blinken: US military aid from previous packages reached the front line

Blinken said previous aid has reached front lines & this package will move quickly to help repel Russian attacks near Kharkiv.
byMaria Tril
25/05/2024
1 minute read
Blinken
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press meeting in Lulea, Sweden, on 30 May 2023. Credit: Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP.
Blinken: US military aid from previous packages reached the front line

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the announcement of new military aid to Ukraine that military aid from previous US packages has already reached the front line.

The statement notes that this is already the fifth security assistance package sanctioned by the president since the signing of the additional National Security Act (24 April) and the third package using presidential powers.

“Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people,” Blinken said.

The United States announced on 24 May that it would provide an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine. The military aid package includes ammunition for HIMARS and 155mm and 105mm artillery shells. As noted at the Pentagon, this package is part of US efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia’s attack near Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this aid package is “critically important right now when Russian forces have intensified attacks along the front line.”

During a meeting in Kyiv with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 14 May, Zelenskyy stressed the need for the previously agreed US military aid to Ukraine, especially air defense systems, to be delivered as soon as possible.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts