US announces $ 275 million military aid to Ukraine to help with Kharkiv offensive

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced a new security assistance package worth $275 million to support Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.

Russian forces exploited Ukrainian shortages of weapons and ammunitions amid delayed US aid to launch an offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, advance in Donetsk Oblast, and strengthen their positions in other areas on the frontline.

The package, which is part of the US efforts to help Ukraine counter Russia’s offensive near Kharkiv, is the fifth security assistance package authorized by US President Biden since signing the national security supplemental last month. The US approved a $61 billion assistance package to Ukraine in April after a six-month delay in Congress.

The new security assistance package includes:

Ammunition for HIMARS;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

60mm mortar rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Precision aerial munitions;

Small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Demolitions munitions;

Anti-armor mines;

Tactical vehicles to recover equipment;

Helmets, body armor, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

The US Department of Defense emphasized that the United States will continue collaborating with approximately 50 allies and partners to ensure that Ukraine’s defenders receive the critical capabilities for fighting Russian aggression.

On 10 May, the US announced a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine following a Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. The aid included Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, mine-protected vehicles, and Javelin anti-armor systems.

Earlier, the Pentagon approved the $95 billion national security supplemental to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, with $61 billion of it assigned to Ukraine. On the same day, Biden signed a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which was delivered within days.

