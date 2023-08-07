CNN: US State Secretary Blinken reiterates US’ support for Ukraine during talk with FM

On 7 August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about “developments in Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts, recent conversations about a just and durable peace in Ukraine held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and long-term security arrangements between the two countries,” according to a readout from spokesperson Matt Miller, as reported by CNN.

The readout says Blinken “reiterated the United States’ staunch and ongoing support of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s aggression and reaffirmed continued support of a strong Ukrainian military and accountable defense institutions.”

In his tweet about the conversation, Kuleba wrote that he emphasized Ukraine’s need for long-range missiles.

In our call, @SecBlinken and I discussed further steps to broaden global support for the Peace Formula and solutions to expand grain exports. I thanked the U.S. for all the assistance provided and stressed the need to enhance Ukraine's long-range capabilities by providing ATACMS. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 7, 2023

ATACMS are long-range munitions for HIMARS rocket launchers. Ukraine received HIMARS last year but has been provided only short-range GMLRS rockets. Previously, US President Joe Biden mentioned that providing Ukraine with ATACMS was “still in play.”

