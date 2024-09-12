Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK quietly approves Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, US may lift similar restrictions, The Guardian says

US Secretary of State Blinken suggested lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons, while UK sources indicate Britain has allowed Storm Shadow strikes on Russian targets, per The Guardian.
byYuri Zoria
12/09/2024
2 minute read
guardian uk approves ukraine's storm shadow missile use russia us hints lifting similar restrictions secretary state antony blinken (l) president volodymyr zelenskyy (c) foreign david lammy (r) presidentgovua
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L), Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C), UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy (R). Photo: president.gov.ua
UK quietly approves Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, US may lift similar restrictions, The Guardian says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has given a strong indication that the United States is preparing to lift its restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons supplied by the West against key military targets inside Russia, according to The Guardian. This potential policy shift was hinted at during a joint visit to Kyiv on 11 September with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Britain has reportedly lifted restrictions from its Storm Shadow missile use within Russia, although there were no public announcements.

The potential policy shifts come as Ukraine has been lobbying for months to be allowed to strike airfields, missile launchers, and command and control centers deep inside Russian territory amid the escalated Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones. Recently, US officials reaffirmed that the restriction policies remain in place.

During the visit, Blinken stated that the US had been “willing to adapt its policy” since the beginning of the conflict as the battlefield situation in Ukraine evolved. “We will continue to do this,” he emphasized, suggesting a possible change in the US stance on long-range weapons use.

According to The Guardian, British government sources indicated that a decision had already been made to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles on targets inside Russia. This information wasn’t publicly announced by Blinken or Lammy.

UK pledges over £600 million in aid to help Ukraine ahead of winter attacks by Russia

Blinken said he and Lammy would report back to their “bosses” – Joe Biden and Keir Starmer – after their talks on 11 September with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The joint visit to Kyiv by Blinken and Lammy is seen as a strong indication of the decision to allow the use of long-range weapons, although The Guardian suggests that restrictions may still be in place to avoid reckless or unnecessary attacks.

Blinken in Kyiv announces new $325 million aid for Ukraine’s energy sector devasted by Russian aerial strikes

During their visit, Blinken and Lammy reaffirmed their countries’ “ironclad support for Ukraine.” Lammy announced a new package of military assistance from the UK, including Brimstone missiles and AS-90 self-propelled guns. He described the UK’s backing for Ukraine as an enduring “hundred-year partnership.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts