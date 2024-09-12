UK quietly approves Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, US may lift similar restrictions, The Guardian says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has given a strong indication that the United States is preparing to lift its restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons supplied by the West against key military targets inside Russia, according to The Guardian. This potential policy shift was hinted at during a joint visit to Kyiv on 11 September with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Britain has reportedly lifted restrictions from its Storm Shadow missile use within Russia, although there were no public announcements.

The potential policy shifts come as Ukraine has been lobbying for months to be allowed to strike airfields, missile launchers, and command and control centers deep inside Russian territory amid the escalated Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones. Recently, US officials reaffirmed that the restriction policies remain in place.

During the visit, Blinken stated that the US had been “willing to adapt its policy” since the beginning of the conflict as the battlefield situation in Ukraine evolved. “We will continue to do this,” he emphasized, suggesting a possible change in the US stance on long-range weapons use.

According to The Guardian, British government sources indicated that a decision had already been made to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles on targets inside Russia. This information wasn’t publicly announced by Blinken or Lammy.

Blinken said he and Lammy would report back to their “bosses” – Joe Biden and Keir Starmer – after their talks on 11 September with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The joint visit to Kyiv by Blinken and Lammy is seen as a strong indication of the decision to allow the use of long-range weapons, although The Guardian suggests that restrictions may still be in place to avoid reckless or unnecessary attacks.

During their visit, Blinken and Lammy reaffirmed their countries’ “ironclad support for Ukraine.” Lammy announced a new package of military assistance from the UK, including Brimstone missiles and AS-90 self-propelled guns. He described the UK’s backing for Ukraine as an enduring “hundred-year partnership.”

