Sullivan: US holds off on sending ATACMS to Ukraine

The United States is currently not providing ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, but the issue could return to the agenda in the future, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on 21 September.

“To date, [President Biden] has determined that he would not provide ATACMS, but he has also not taken it off the table in the future,” Sullivan stated during a briefing.

He also noted that Abrams tanks will be arriving on schedule in the coming days and weeks. However, Sullivan added he would not announce details for security reasons.

“The president is constantly speaking to both his own military and his counterparts in Europe and to the Ukrainians themselves about what is needed on the battlefield at any given phase of the war,” Sullivan said. “And then what the United States can provide while also ensuring that we are able to provide for our own deterrents and defense needs.“

It was previously reported Biden plans to announce $325 million in new aid for Ukraine on 21 September. This package includes cluster munitions, short-range Avenger air defense systems, Javelins, and rockets for HIMARS.

