UK pledges over £600 million in aid to help Ukraine ahead of winter attacks by Russia

The UK has announced £600 million in aid to help Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression, says the British government, according to Ukrinform.

The UK authorities emphasized that their support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

“Our commitment to providing over £600 million is another step in our long-standing support for Ukraine. It will provide vital assistance to Ukrainians who continue to endure relentless Russian attacks,” said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv.

Specifically, £242 million will be allocated in 2024-2025 for urgent humanitarian, energy, and stabilization needs, as well as for support of reforms, recovery, and reconstruction.

This year’s funding includes £100 million in humanitarian aid, particularly supporting Ukrainians in communities near the front lines. An additional £20 million will double this year’s assistance for critical repairs, protection of power grids, and strengthening Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Some £40 million will be directed towards stabilization and rapid recovery efforts “so that Ukraine not only wins the war but also takes the first step towards peace.”

This funding includes vital support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression, stabilizing newly liberated territories, and financing efforts to hold those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine accountable.

The Foreign Secretary Lammy also announced plans by the UK to provide £484 million in loan guarantees by the end of the year for World Bank financing to strengthen Ukraine’s economic stability. These funds will support schools, hospitals, salaries for public servants, and pensions.