A 22-year-old former British Army soldier, James Scott Rhys Anderson, has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine in the Kursk Oblast, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

At least 3,672 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) have been exchanged since the start of the conflict, but many more are unaccounted for, with claims that Russia has not confirmed the whereabouts of numerous captured soldiers. Human rights organizations highlight that a staggering 95% of those captured face torture and inhumane treatment, raising serious concerns about their safety and well-bein

In video footage circulated on 24 November, Anderson appears in combat fatigues with his hands bound, speaking with an English accent. He identifies himself as a former signalman with 22 Signal Regiment, serving from 2019 to 2023.

“I was in the British Army before, from 2019 to 2023, 22 Signal Regiment. Just a private, I was a signalman,” Anderson states in the video.

He describes joining Ukraine’s International Legion after losing his job in the British Army, calling it “a stupid idea.”

Russian military blogger Yuri Podoliaka said Anderson was captured in the village of Plekhovo. The capture comes amid a Russian offensive involving 50,000 troops, including North Korean forces, to reclaim territory lost to Ukraine in August.

The UK Foreign Office confirms it is “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention.”

According to a senior Ukrainian military official, Ukrainian forces have lost over 40% of previously captured Russian territory in the Kursk Oblast following enemy counter-attacks.

