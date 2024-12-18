UK plans long-term Ukraine’s support despite Russia’s nuclear threats, says British defense secretary in Kyiv

Russian nuclear threats should not intimidate Western leaders, and support for Ukraine will continue, stated UK Defense Secretary John Healey, according to UkrInform.

Following the US decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine, broadening the criteria for potential nuclear strikes. This revision now includes scenarios where aggression against Russia or its allies is perceived, even if that aggression comes from non-nuclear states allied with NATO.

Healey arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, 18 December. He said his visit was to discuss a joint plan to strengthen Ukraine with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The UK defense secretary explained that this plan focuses on bolstering Ukraine not only in the near future but also throughout 2025 and beyond.

He said that his visit is also a way to signal to Putin that the West will continue to support Ukraine and work on coordinating efforts with other countries to sustain that support for as long as it takes.

Healey has expressed confidence that Putin “will not win, no matter how long it takes.”

When asked about Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s attempts to impose his own rules on the West through nuclear threats, Healey responded: “First of all, we must not be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric or any of his escalatory actions. And we are not intimidated.”

“The priority is to make Ukraine stronger and to put pressure on Putin. It is our imperative, requiring collective efforts in the coming weeks and months,” Healey concluded.

Recently, Britain imposed new sanctions targeting the illicit gold trade as the UK government stepped up efforts to combat money laundering and Russian sanctions evasion.

Among those sanctioned was Anto Joseph, who had reportedly purchased more than $300 million wortrh of Russian gold through Paloma Precious, providing revenue to the Russian government.

Related: