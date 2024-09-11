Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Blinken in Kyiv announces new $325 million aid for Ukraine’s energy sector devasted by Russian aerial strikes

The US has also pledged $290 million in new humanitarian aid to support displaced civilians in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
11/09/2024
2 minute read
Blinken: New air defense systems for Ukraine to be announced before NATO summit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC, 1 June 2024. Photo: Antony Blinken via X/Twitter
Blinken in Kyiv announces new $325 million aid for Ukraine’s energy sector devasted by Russian aerial strikes

The US is providing Ukraine with $325 million to repair critical infrastructure, $290 million in humanitarian aid for civilians, and over $100 million for demining efforts, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Ukrinform.

The new aid comes amid Russia’s missile attacks, which target civilian and critical objects, including power grid and other energy facilities.

“We are once again seeing Putin dust off his winter strategy aimed at Ukraine’s energy and electrical systems, using cold as a weapon against the Ukrainian people,” said Blinken.

In response, the American top diplomat stated that the US is sending new funding worth $325 million to restore the energy and power grid to Kyiv.

He emphasized that the US intends to secure additional support from G7+ countries during an upcoming Energy Coordination Group meeting in the following weeks.

“Today, I am also announcing new humanitarian support worth $290 million to help provide critical supplies such as clean water, food, shelter, and medicine to millions of people in Ukraine and the region who have been displaced by Putin’s war,” Blinken added.

Finally, the US is allocating $102 million in additional funding for humanitarian demining efforts “to help remove landmines and munitions that Russia has left throughout Ukraine.”

He also reminded that the US and other G7 countries have agreed to allocate $50 billion from Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction and defense efforts. Moreover, Western nations are working to continue targeting states that support Russia’s military machine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts