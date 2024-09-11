Blinken in Kyiv announces new $325 million aid for Ukraine’s energy sector devasted by Russian aerial strikes

The US is providing Ukraine with $325 million to repair critical infrastructure, $290 million in humanitarian aid for civilians, and over $100 million for demining efforts, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Ukrinform.

The new aid comes amid Russia’s missile attacks, which target civilian and critical objects, including power grid and other energy facilities.

“We are once again seeing Putin dust off his winter strategy aimed at Ukraine’s energy and electrical systems, using cold as a weapon against the Ukrainian people,” said Blinken.

In response, the American top diplomat stated that the US is sending new funding worth $325 million to restore the energy and power grid to Kyiv.

He emphasized that the US intends to secure additional support from G7+ countries during an upcoming Energy Coordination Group meeting in the following weeks.

“Today, I am also announcing new humanitarian support worth $290 million to help provide critical supplies such as clean water, food, shelter, and medicine to millions of people in Ukraine and the region who have been displaced by Putin’s war,” Blinken added.

Finally, the US is allocating $102 million in additional funding for humanitarian demining efforts “to help remove landmines and munitions that Russia has left throughout Ukraine.”

He also reminded that the US and other G7 countries have agreed to allocate $50 billion from Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction and defense efforts. Moreover, Western nations are working to continue targeting states that support Russia’s military machine.

Related: