It is unlikely that Russia launched missiles that landed in Poland – US President

US President Joe Biden made a statement about the missile attack that killed two people in Poland last night after the emergency meeting of western leaders at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

Joe Biden claims that, according to his information, the missile was unlikely to have been launched from the territory of Russia due to its trajectory – White House.

Yesterday, explosions in Przewodów (eastern Poland) killed two Poles. Fragments of two missiles were found on the territory of Poland.

At this point, where the missiles came from is unclear. The investigation by the Polish authorities is underway.

Earlier today, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda said the missile that hit Poland yesterday was an S-300 air defense missile, and there is no indication that it was an intentional attack or that Russia fired it.