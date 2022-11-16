It is unlikely that Russia launched missiles that landed in Poland – US President

Latest news Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a statement about the missile attack that killed two people in Poland last night after the emergency meeting of western leaders at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

Joe Biden claims that, according to his information, the missile was unlikely to have been launched from the territory of Russia due to its trajectory – White House.

Yesterday, explosions in Przewodów (eastern Poland) killed two Poles. Fragments of two missiles were found on the territory of Poland.

At this point, where the missiles came from is unclear. The investigation by the Polish authorities is underway.

Earlier today, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda said the missile that hit Poland yesterday was an S-300 air defense missile, and there is no indication that it was an intentional attack or that Russia fired it.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags