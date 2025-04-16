Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump prolongs ban on Russian vessels in American ports for another year

Citing continued threats to national security, President Trump has renewed the ban preventing Russian-affiliated vessels from accessing American ports through 2026.
byMaria Tril
16/04/2025
3 minute read
Russian shadow fleet's tanker Eagle S, detained by the Finnish police.
Russian shadow fleet’s tanker Eagle S, detained by the Finnish police. Illustartive photo. Photo: Mårten Lampén / Yle
Trump prolongs ban on Russian vessels in American ports for another year

US President Donald Trump extended the ban on Russian vessels entering American ports for another year, according to an order published in the US Federal Register.

According to the directive, Russia’s policies and actions “continue to pose a threat to US national security” through violations of international relations.

“I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports,” according to the document.

The original ban was first implemented by former President Joe Biden in April 2022, prohibiting ships under Russian flags or vessels with Russian connections from entering US ports. This restriction has been extended multiple times since then.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on April 11 that Trump has “been continually frustrated” with both Ukraine and Russia as US-led ceasefire negotiations continue without resolution.

The State Department previously emphasized that the United States would not make any agreements with Russia or lift sanctions until a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine is achieved.

On 10 April, Trump also extended the national emergency status concerning “harmful foreign activities of the Russian government.” However, he said he would not impose new sanctions against Russia following its artillery attack on Sumy that resulted in 35 deaths.

A bipartisan group of US senators introduced legislation on 9 April to strengthen enforcement of sanctions against Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers. The initiative aims to restrict oil revenues funding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Russia is continuing its malign actions by operating a ‘ghost fleet’ to evade US sanctions, enrich its own war machine, and even aid Iranian oil smuggling,” said Republican Senator Joni Ernst, one of the bill’s sponsors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new sanctions package on 10 April targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions and maintain oil revenue flows.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts