Germany confiscates Russian “shadow fleet” tanker with $ 43 million of oil

Germany now owns the tanker and is considering a name change.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
21/03/2025
3 minute read
Eventin was included in the EU’s 16th package of sanctions targeting Russia. Photo: The Telegraph
German customs authorities have seized Eventin, a tanker from Russia’s shadow fleet carrying 100,000 tons of oil valued at approximately 40 million euros ($43.33 million), Der Spiegel reports.

The seizure represents an escalation in European efforts to enforce sanctions against Russia, targeting the shadow fleet Moscow has developed to circumvent international restrictions on its oil trade since the invasion of Ukraine.

The Panama-flagged vessel had been anchored off the coast of Rügen Island in the Baltic Sea since mid-January after departing from the Russian port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad Oblast on 6 January. Originally headed to Egypt, the ship was reported drifting near Germany’s shores days later and was subsequently towed to port due to concerns about a potential oil spill.

German authorities are determining how to offload the oil from the tanker’s reservoirs safely. The confiscation order means the vessel and its cargo now become German property, and officials are considering renaming the ship.

In February, the European Union imposed sanctions on Eventin, identifying it as part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”—vessels used by Russia to transport oil, arms, and grains in violation of international sanctions. Some ships in this fleet have allegedly been involved in severing undersea cables.

The Kremlin, through spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has stated that it has no information about the ship or knowledge of its owner.

Read more:

