Switzerland joins latest EU sanctions against Russia

Continuing its shift from neutrality, Switzerland expanded its sanctions against Russia, adopting a portion of the 14th EU sanctions package.
byMaria Tril
21/08/2024
1 minute read
Switzerland’s Federal Council decided on 21 August to join part of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia adopted by the European Union.

According to the statement, the Swiss government decided to join the measures of the 14th sanctions package that concern clarifying bans on Russian diamonds, which are being coordinated at the international level.

The deadlines for withdrawing investments from Russia have been extended. According to the statement, the goal is to enable Swiss companies to discontinue their business activities in Russia legally.

The Federal Council of Switzerland reported that these measures will come into force on 27 August. It added that it will continue considering other measures of the EU sanctions package and decide to join them soon.

Switzerland had already joined part of the 14th sanctions package of the European Union against Russia in July, adding 69 individuals and 47 legal entities to its blacklist.

The 14th sanctions package, adopted by the EU on 24 June, provides several additional measures, including in the energy, financial, and commodity sectors.

