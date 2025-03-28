Support us on Patreon
The European Commission plans to present its proposals in early summer, despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
Maria Tril
28/03/2025
EU preparing 17th package of sanctions for Russia

The European Union is preparing its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, dismissing Moscow’s demands to lift financial restrictions, EUobserver reported on 27 March.

Diplomatic sources revealed that work on the new sanctions package is in early stages. The European Commission plans to present its proposals in early summer, despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The sanctions discussions come in the wake of recent talks in Saudi Arabia, where the United States agreed to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports. US President Donald Trump suggested potential sanction adjustments to secure a Black Sea ceasefire.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the bloc’s stance clearly: “Keep up the pressure on Russia. It was very clear that the sanctions stay in place. What we want is a just and lasting peace agreement.”

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said that Russia’s “unconditional withdrawal” from Ukraine remains the primary condition for any sanctions relief.

The Kremlin seeks the lifting of sanctions on Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions amid the ongoing negotiations over the war in Ukraine with the US. Moscow wants restored access to the SWIFT payment system and the removal of sanctions on food producers and cargo vessels.

However, EU diplomats remain cautious. “It’s too speculative at this point,” one diplomat told EUobserver, indicating the bloc will closely monitor ceasefire negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

The parties have agreed to a Black Sea ceasefire and a ban on energy infrastructure strikes. Yet, Russia’s conditions for implementing the ceasefire remain contentious.

