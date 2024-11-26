Russia recognizes 3 arrivals of Ukrainian ATACMS and vows revenge

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that three long-range ATACMS missiles fired by Ukrainian forces hit targets in Kursk Oblast on 23 and 25 November, Kremlin-controlled media RIA Novosti reported on 26 November.

Ukraine has begun using ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia, with a recent strike on a munitions depot in Bryansk Oblast and Novgorod Oblast. The attack comes just a few days after President Biden authorized Ukraine to use its long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory on 17 November.

On 23 November, five ATACMS missiles targeted an S-400 anti-aircraft missile division position near Lotarevka. Russia reported that three missiles were destroyed, two reached their target.

On 25 November, Ukraine struck the Kursk-East airfield. The Russian ministry claims seven missiles were intercepted while one hit its target. The falling debris reportedly injured two military personnel reportedly.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on 24 November about “a successful hit” on an S-400 radar station in Kursk Oblast, though they did not specify the weapons used.

The Russian ministry confirmed that Ukrainian forces conducted two strikes using Western-supplied long-range weapons and announced it is “preparing response actions.”

OSINT analysts have identified these strikes as Ukraine’s first use of American ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads against the Kursk-East military airfield after US’s lifting restrictions on using long-range weapons against Russia.

