Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia recognizes 3 arrivals of Ukrainian ATACMS and vows revenge

Moscow vowed retaliation after confirming multiple Ukrainian ATACMS strikes on military targets in Kursk Oblast.
byMaria Tril
26/11/2024
1 minute read
ATACMS missiles
Fragments of American-made ATACMS missiles that the Ukrainian forces used to attack the Kursk Oblast on 23 and 25 November. Credit: Kremlin-controlled media RIA Novosti
Russia recognizes 3 arrivals of Ukrainian ATACMS and vows revenge

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that three long-range ATACMS missiles fired by Ukrainian forces hit targets in Kursk Oblast on 23 and 25 November, Kremlin-controlled media RIA Novosti reported on 26 November.

Ukraine has begun using ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia, with a recent strike on a munitions depot in Bryansk Oblast and Novgorod Oblast. The attack comes just a few days after President Biden authorized Ukraine to use its long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory on 17 November.

On 23 November, five ATACMS missiles targeted an S-400 anti-aircraft missile division position near Lotarevka. Russia reported that three missiles were destroyed, two reached their target.

On 25 November, Ukraine struck the Kursk-East airfield. The Russian ministry claims seven missiles were intercepted while one hit its target. The falling debris reportedly injured two military personnel reportedly.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on 24 November about “a successful hit” on an S-400 radar station in Kursk Oblast, though they did not specify the weapons used.

The Russian ministry confirmed that Ukrainian forces conducted two strikes using Western-supplied long-range weapons and announced it is “preparing response actions.”

OSINT analysts have identified these strikes as Ukraine’s first use of American ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads against the Kursk-East military airfield after US’s lifting restrictions on using long-range weapons against Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts