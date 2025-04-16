Indonesia denies Russia’s request for military aircraft base amid regional concerns

Indonesia’s Defense Ministry denied reports that Russia requested permission to station military aircraft on Indonesian territory, stating it will not allow such arrangements, Bloomberg reported on 16 April with reference to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence.

The clarification comes after media reports about Moscow seeking access to a base in Papua province sparked concern in neighboring Australia.

“We follow a free and active foreign policy,” said Frega Wenas, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Defense Ministry. “We’re friends with everyone. Allowing one side would come with consequences, and we don’t want to be caught in any conflict.”

Defense outlet Janes reported on 13 April that Russia had requested access to Manuhua Air Force Base in Papua province. The base is located less than 1,400 kilometers from Australia’s northern city of Darwin.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles addressed the situation after speaking with his Indonesian counterpart. “He made it unequivocally clear to me that there was no prospect of any Russian aircraft operating from Indonesia, and that the reports of that were just not true,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The reports created political tension in Australia ahead of its 3 May national election. Opposition leader Peter Dutton faced criticism from Foreign Minister Penny Wong for being “reckless” after incorrectly claiming the Indonesian president had announced the Russian request.

Indonesia has maintained balanced foreign relations with both Western nations and Russia. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta in February. The country has not taken sides regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In August 2024, Indonesian President Subianto met with Putin in Moscow. Indonesia became a full member of BRICS, an international organization that includes Russia, according to the reports from January 2025.

The Kremlin did not directly address the base reports. According to ABC, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were “a lot of different pieces of fake news around, publications in the media, including those that relate to sensitive areas.”

