"Russian criminals ambush Ukrainian in Bali, stealing $214,000 in cryptocurrency through violent kidnapping and forced Binance transfer, as Indonesian police launch investigation.
31/01/2025
Bali, a province of Indonesia. Credit: UkrInform
Russian gang steals $214,000 in crypto from Ukrainian in violent Bali robbery

Indonesian police are investigating a violent robbery in Bali, Indonesia, where a group of Russian individuals ambushed a Ukrainian citizen, Ihor Yermakov, and his driver and stole over $214,000 in cryptocurrency, according to Jakarta Globe.

The attack took place on 15 December in South Kuta, Badung. The victims’ BMW was blocked by two vehicles, and four masked assailants armed with knives, hammers, and firearms forcibly removed them, blindfolded them, and placed them in handcuffs.

The kidnappers then took Yermakov to a villa, where they beat him and forced him to unlock his Binance account, transferring the funds to their accounts.

“They beat the victim and coerced him into revealing access to his Binance account, allowing them to seize cryptocurrency assets worth $214,429, or approximately Rp 3.5 billion,” said police spokesperson Chief Commissioner Ariasandy.

He confirmed the Ukrainian suffered multiple injuries, including wounds to his right ear and wrists. Authorities have prioritized the case and are actively pursuing the suspects.

Earlier, a trial began for a German man and a Russian woman who were accused of murdering a Ukrainian woman and her mother to claim the younger woman’s baby as their own.

The woman had sought out Ukrainian refugees through a Telegram group to offer support. There, she connected with the younger victim, who was seeking translation help during her pregnancy.

