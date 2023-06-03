Ukrainian MFA to Indonesia: Russian-occupied territories are not disputed to hold referendums

On 3 June, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Oleh Nikolenko, criticized an Indonesian “peace plan” for Ukraine and offered Indonesia to help Ukraine liberate its territory occupied by Russia instead.
Earlier on the same day, Indonesia’s defense minister called for a ceasefire, creating a demilitarized zone along the current frontline, and holding referendums in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.
Nikolenko stressed that Ukraine doesn’t have territories “disputed” with Russia to hold referendums there:
“There are no territories disputed between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to hold referendums there. Having committed an act of aggression, the Russian Federation occupied Crimea, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. This is a fact documented in official UN documents,” Nikolenko wrote.
He says Russian forces are committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in the occupied territories.
“Russia must withdraw from Ukrainian territories, and Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. There can be no alternative scenarios,” Nikolenko stressed.
Russia is now trying to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive “in every way possible” and a ceasefire, force disengagement, and a demilitarized zone “will not work either” without the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine, but “will allow Russia to gain time, regroup, gain a foothold in the occupied territories, and accumulate forces for a new wave of aggression.”
Nikolenko offered Indonesia to join an active implementation of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, which implies the liberation of all Ukrainian territories from Russian occupation.
