Ukrainian kamikaze drones have successfully hit several facilities at the base of Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade, whose personnel were involved in the recent missile attack on the city of Sumy, according to Militarnyi.

On 13 April, Palm Sunday, Russian forces committed another war crime, launching two ballistic missiles at the city center of Sumy, killing 35 people, including two children, and injuring more than 100.

The Ukrainian Liutyi drones hit the town of Shuya in Russia’s Ivanovo region around 9 a.m., targeting at least three key facilities of military unit № 03333: the headquarters, a barracks, and a training building.

The attack caused large-scale fires at the site, as confirmed by NASA FIRMS satellite fire monitoring data. While the exact number of casualties remains unknown, it is confirmed that a significant number of personnel were present in the barracks at the time of the strike.

Since the start of 2024, Ukraine has operationally mass-deployed its new indigenous Liutyi one-way attack long-range unmanned aircraft, conducting precise strikes deep inside Russia, crippling more than a dozen of Russia’s high-value industrial assets, including refineries, oil depots, and factories across an 800km radius of Ukraine’s borders.

The strike appears to have caught the brigade completely off guard—there was no alert issued about the approaching drones, or safety protocols were ignored altogether. Russian troops may also have been present in the headquarters and training facility during the attack.

Local authorities declined to comment, merely stating that “the consequences are being dealt with.”

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, both the 112th and 448th Russian missile brigades were involved in the Sumy attack. The missiles were launched from the villages of Liski in Voronezh Oblast and Lezhenki in Kursk Oblast, and were likely Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 cluster missiles.

“Our common task is to ensure that no war criminal—neither those who gave the orders nor those who launched the missiles—escapes justice,” said HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov following the deadly attack.

On 15 April, Ukrainian defense forces also struck the base of Russia’s 448th Missile Brigade. The aftermath is still being verified, but footage circulating online shows fires at the military site and reports of casualties.