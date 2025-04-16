Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Caught completely off guard”: Ukraine’s long-range Fury drones hit Russian brigade behind Sumy attack

Ukrainian kamikaze drones struck Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade base without warning, targeting the unit responsible for launching missiles that killed 35 civilians, including two children, during a Palm Sunday attack on Sumy.
byOlena Mukhina
16/04/2025
3 minute read
Geolocations of the targets hit at military unit № 03333. Source: OSINT community Dnipro/Militarnyi
“Caught completely off guard”: Ukraine’s long-range Fury drones hit Russian brigade behind Sumy attack

Ukrainian kamikaze drones have successfully hit several facilities at the base of Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade, whose personnel were involved in the recent missile attack on the city of Sumy, according to Militarnyi.

On 13 April, Palm Sunday, Russian forces committed another war crime, launching two ballistic missiles at the city center of Sumy, killing 35 people, including two children, and injuring more than 100.

The Ukrainian Liutyi drones hit the town of Shuya in Russia’s Ivanovo region around 9 a.m., targeting at least three key facilities of military unit № 03333: the headquarters, a barracks, and a training building.

The attack caused large-scale fires at the site, as confirmed by NASA FIRMS satellite fire monitoring data. While the exact number of casualties remains unknown, it is confirmed that a significant number of personnel were present in the barracks at the time of the strike.

Since the start of 2024, Ukraine has operationally mass-deployed its new indigenous Liutyi one-way attack long-range unmanned aircraft, conducting precise strikes deep inside Russia, crippling more than a dozen of Russia’s high-value industrial assets, including refineries, oil depots, and factories across an 800km radius of Ukraine’s borders.

The strike appears to have caught the brigade completely off guard—there was no alert issued about the approaching drones, or safety protocols were ignored altogether. Russian troops may also have been present in the headquarters and training facility during the attack.

Local authorities declined to comment, merely stating that “the consequences are being dealt with.”

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, both the 112th and 448th Russian missile brigades were involved in the Sumy attack. The missiles were launched from the villages of Liski in Voronezh Oblast and Lezhenki in Kursk Oblast, and were likely Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 cluster missiles.

“Our common task is to ensure that no war criminal—neither those who gave the orders nor those who launched the missiles—escapes justice,” said HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov following the deadly attack.

On 15 April, Ukrainian defense forces also struck the base of Russia’s 448th Missile Brigade. The aftermath is still being verified, but footage circulating online shows fires at the military site and reports of casualties.

Ukraine hits Russia’s 448th brigade involved in deadly Sumy missile strike

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts