Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine strikes strategic Russian oil depots in Tula, Kaluga oblasts, fire erupted

At least ten Ukrainian drones successfully hit an oil storage facility supporting Russian forces in Tula Oblast, intelligence sources report.
byMaria Tril
18/01/2025
2 minute read
A Ukrainian-made attack drone.
A Ukrainian-made attack drone. Illustrative photo. Credit: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation
Ukraine strikes strategic Russian oil depots in Tula, Kaluga oblasts, fire erupted

Ukraine’s military intelligence conducted drone strikes on oil depots in Russia’s Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on January 18, causing fires at facilities that supply Russian occupying forces.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to their statement, the drones were shot down across multiple regions: 18 over Bryansk Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, seven over Kaluga Oblast, five over Tula Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, and two over Voronezh Oblast.

A source in Ukraine’s special services told Ukrainian Pravda that at least ten precision drone strikes hit the oil depot in Tula Oblast.

The city of Tula, the administrative center of Tula Oblast, is located approximately 193 kilometers (120 miles) from Ukraine’s border at its closest point.

In recent months, Tula Oblast has experienced frequent drone strikes attributed to Ukraine. On 14 January 2025, explosions were reported in Aleksin, Tula Oblast, during a mass drone attack. Such attacks have become more common as Ukraine seeks to diminish Russia’s military capabilities by targeting critical resources within its territory.

According to the source, Ukrainian-made drones operated by the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out the strikes on the Russian facility. Eyewitnesses shared footage showing the drone impacts on the oil depot that supports Russian military operations. A large fire erupted at the facility following the strikes.

Russian Telegram channel Mash also reported the drone attack on the oil depot in the Vuzlovsky district of Tula Oblast. “Locals heard at least ten explosions, followed by a fire at the facility,” the channel reported.

The General Staff of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported striking an oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast on the same night.

Kaluga Oblast is situated approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

The targeted facility in Kaluga is part of the Kaluganefteprodukt joint stock company and serves as a logistics center supplying Russian Federation units involved in the war against Ukraine.

The attack resulted in a fire on the base’s territory.

Euromaidan Press cannot independently verify these statements.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts