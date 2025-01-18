Ukraine strikes strategic Russian oil depots in Tula, Kaluga oblasts, fire erupted

Ukraine’s military intelligence conducted drone strikes on oil depots in Russia’s Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on January 18, causing fires at facilities that supply Russian occupying forces.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to their statement, the drones were shot down across multiple regions: 18 over Bryansk Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, seven over Kaluga Oblast, five over Tula Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, and two over Voronezh Oblast.

A source in Ukraine’s special services told Ukrainian Pravda that at least ten precision drone strikes hit the oil depot in Tula Oblast.

The city of Tula, the administrative center of Tula Oblast, is located approximately 193 kilometers (120 miles) from Ukraine’s border at its closest point.

In recent months, Tula Oblast has experienced frequent drone strikes attributed to Ukraine. On 14 January 2025, explosions were reported in Aleksin, Tula Oblast, during a mass drone attack. Such attacks have become more common as Ukraine seeks to diminish Russia’s military capabilities by targeting critical resources within its territory.

According to the source, Ukrainian-made drones operated by the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out the strikes on the Russian facility. Eyewitnesses shared footage showing the drone impacts on the oil depot that supports Russian military operations. A large fire erupted at the facility following the strikes.

Russian Telegram channel Mash also reported the drone attack on the oil depot in the Vuzlovsky district of Tula Oblast. “Locals heard at least ten explosions, followed by a fire at the facility,” the channel reported.

The General Staff of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported striking an oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast on the same night.

Kaluga Oblast is situated approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

The targeted facility in Kaluga is part of the Kaluganefteprodukt joint stock company and serves as a logistics center supplying Russian Federation units involved in the war against Ukraine.

The attack resulted in a fire on the base’s territory.

Euromaidan Press cannot independently verify these statements.

