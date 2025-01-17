Support us on Patreon
Russian oil depot burns for fourth day after two Ukrainian drone strikes on Engels

Russian oil depot in Engels continues burning after two Ukrainian drone strikes destroy 800,000-ton fuel storage capacity, creating significant logistics problems for Russian military operations.
byOlena Mukhina
17/01/2025
1 minute read
An explosion. Credit: UkrInform
In the Russian city of Engels, Saratov Oblast, the oil depot at the Kristal plant has been burning for the fourth day after a second strike by Ukrainian drones, according to Current Time.

On 8 January, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had targeted the oil storage facility at the Kristal plant in Engels. On 14 January, the 14th separate drone aviation regiment of Ukraine’s Armed Forces launched a second strike on the Engels-2 military airfield, hitting the oil depot once again.

Governor Roman Busargin states that the fire’s area has “significantly decreased” and that “specialized services and experts continue to work at the site to extinguish the fire.”

The fire response resulted in the deaths of two Ministry of Emergency Situations employees, with another hospitalized. A state of emergency has been declared in the city, and local residents complain about the heavy smoke, although Busargin denied any air pollution.

According to reports, the attacks and the subsequent ongoing fire destroyed three fuel tanks and damaged six others, disabling a storage capacity of nearly 800,000 tons. The Ukrainian General Staff noted that the strike created significant logistics problems for the Russian army and substantially reduced its capability to conduct strikes against Ukrainian cities and civilian objects.

