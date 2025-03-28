Support us on Patreon
Russia strikes Ukraine’s gas site, blames Kyiv for Russian strike on Ukraine-controlled Sudzha gas station

The latter incident appears to be among Russia’s clumsiest false flag attempts to date.
byYuri Zoria
28/03/2025
4 minute read
Fire at Sudzha gas measuring station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, in which Russia blames Ukraine while Ukraine says the facility is not even under the Russian control. Screenshot: Russia’s MoD
Russia launched another strike on Ukrainian gas infrastructure on 28 March, while simultaneously accusing Ukraine of destroying a gas measurement station in Kursk Oblast that held no operational value as a military target — an attack Ukraine denies and which appears to be a Russian false flag.

These attacks come amid contradictory claims about an energy infrastructure ceasefire. While the White House said Trump and Putin agreed on 18 March to begin a peace process with an “energy and infrastructure ceasefire” and maritime truce, the Kremlin claimed a 30-day mutual ban on energy strikes was in effect. However, Russian officials later stated the ceasefire would not take effect unless certain sanctions on Russia were lifted. On 26 March, a Ukrainian presidential adviser dismissed the ceasefire claim as disinformation, citing at least eight Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities since then and urging international partners to verify all Russian statements.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that around 10:20 on 28 March, the “Kyiv regime” struck the Sudzha gas measurement station using HIMARS rockets, resulting in a major fire that effectively destroyed the energy facility.

The facility significantly damaged beyond repair earlier and does not appear to be a useful military target for Ukraine in its already non-operational state. The Russian claims about the use of HIMARS rockets seem particularly questionable since these weapons are in short supply in Ukraine and would be unlikely to be used on such targets. Moreover, Russia doesn’t even control the facility.
Sudzha gas measuring facility on the map – the station is located in the Ukraine-controlled part of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Map: Deep State

Ukraine denied these allegations. Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, stated on Telegram that “Russia has again attacked the gas transportation system (gas measuring station) Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, which they do not control.”

The previous Russian false-flag attack on the Sudzha gas station, followed by the same accusations, occurred just days ago.

Russian attack on Naftogaz facilities

On the same day, Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz reported that Russian forces attacked its facilities. According to the company’s press service, the strike damaged gas production capacity, though no casualties were reported.

This marks the eighteenth combined attack on Naftogaz infrastructure since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion and the eighth since the start of this year, the company said.

Another attack is not just an assault on our infrastructure, but an attempt to undermine the country’s energy stability. Our specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences and assess the damage. Restoration will begin immediately,” said company head Roman Chumak.

Possibly real Ukrainian attacks inside Russia

Russian sources reported that drones attacked Russia’s Saratov Oblast, including the cities of Saratov and Engels, overnight on 28 March. The region’s governor claimed all drones were “eliminated” and reported no damage to “civilian” objects.

Engels is home to a recently targeted military airfield Engels-2 from which Russia regularly launches missile attacks against Ukraine. Saratov also houses the Sokol military airfield. Local Telegram channels reported the alleged downing of a drone several kilometers from the airfield.

Artem Korenyako, press secretary for the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, reported that Saratov’s Gagarin international airport temporarily suspended takeoffs and landings.

In total, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 78 drones, including 19 in Saratov Oblast.

