New drone attack hits oil depot in Russia’s Engels (video)

A fresh drone attack hit Engels in Saratov Oblast, Russia, causing explosions and a fire at an oil refinery overnight on 14 January, according to Russian Telegram channels. Russian sources claimed their air defense systems intercepted multiple targets, allegedly downing at least 15 aerial vehicles. The attack ostensibly involved Ukrainian jet-powered Peklo drones and Bober kamikaze drones, Russian sources claimed, according to Liga.

A previous large-scale drone attack targeted the oil facility in Engels on 8 January, causing a fire. Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed a successful strike on the Kristall Complex oil depot, which supplies fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, a base for Russian strategic aviation. The fire at the depot, ignited during the attack, raged for six days before being extinguished on 13 January.

Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported the attack at about 6 a.m. Kyiv time, saying that a night drone attacked triggered a massive blaze in Saratov’s Engels. In a later update, Astra said local residents confirmed that the oil depot was on fire.

New drone attack hits oil depot in Russia's Engels



Peklo and Bober drones allegedly struck the facility, reigniting a fire just one day after the previous six-day blaze was extinguished.https://t.co/8XVwTRjzOF

📹TG/Astra pic.twitter.com/aFAJUFxudw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2025

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin confirmed an impact on an “industrial object,” using the same language as in the previous attack on the Kristall oil depot. In response, Busargin announced that schools in Saratov and Engels would shift to remote learning on 14 January.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

Hardware

Ukraine’s Bober kamikaze drone features an aircraft-like design with a small forward wing section, enabling extended-range operations up to 1,000 kilometers. Its canard aerodynamic configuration allows for effective altitude adjustments, evading air defenses or improving target accuracy. The drone reportedly costs approximately 4 million hryvnias.

The Peklo drone, delivered to Ukraine’s Defense Forces in December 2024, is powered by a turbojet engine. It can strike targets at distances of up to 700 kilometers, reaching speeds of 700 km/h. Measuring 2 meters in length and wingspan, it likely carries a warhead of no more than 50 kilograms. Built using jet aircraft manufacturing technologies, its metal and riveted construction is optimized for precision strikes.

