Ukrainian resistance takes out FSB agents in car bombing

byOlena Mukhina
26/10/2023
The image shows the central part of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, south-eastern Ukraine. Source: Berdiansk City Council
Members of the resistance movement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have blown up a car with four representatives of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Ukrainian intelligence agency has informed.

“On 23 October, 2023, a car with four representatives of the Russian FSB was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Ukrainian resistance movement carried out this revenge attack on Michurin Street near the Jasmin Guest-House hotel, which the FSB agents had turned into their hideout,” the report says. 

A Russian war criminal who tortured local residents was among the occupiers neutralized in the explosion, Ukrainian intelligence has revealed.

“After the car explosion, a collaborator who worked with the occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast ordered to increase the curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. Representatives of the Russian special services immediately abandoned the hotel and moved to a new shelter. However, this place is also well known to the brave underground patriots of Ukraine,” the report has added.

