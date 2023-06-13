Frontline report: Ukraine strikes major Russian headquarters, reportedly kills general

Ukraine took out a Russian occupation administrative center in Henychesk, located far south due to its perceived safety, and reportedly eliminated the commander of the 35th Russian Army, Major General Goryachev, in a series of HIMARS strikes. As well, Ukraine captured two more settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Novodarivka and Urozhaine.

Day 474: Jun 12

Today’s most significant news comes from the southern front. Ukrainian forces continue to liberate new settlements, with video footage providing ample evidence of their successes. The 35th Marine Brigade of Ukraine has notably shared a video detailing their operation to clear houses and raise the Ukrainian flag above Storozheve.

This village had been under persistent Russian attempts to maintain control, which included mechanized counterattacks. Not only did the Marines showcase one such counterattack, but the footage also indicates that the Russians utilized several squads of infantry, fortified with one tank and three armored fighting vehicles. However, as the Ukrainians had control of the tactical heights, the counterattack was swiftly thwarted, resulting in the elimination of the entire assault unit.

In one memorable scene, the last BMP’s driver, realizing the situation was hopeless, sped off in the other direction so fast that a Russian soldier fell off the vehicle. Interestingly, his fall might have been his lucky break, as the Ukrainians took him captive while his vehicle ended up hitting a mine and exploding.

The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister confirmed today that Ukrainians have indeed successfully pushed Russians out of Levadne and secured an important position on the next ridge of tactical heights. A look at the topographic map reveals that from Levadne, Ukrainians are well-placed to keep cutting into Russian defenses.

Remember, I mentioned yesterday that the fall of Levadne likely means the automatic collapse of Russian defenses in Novodarivka and Rivnopil due to encirclement threats. Today’s events have proven that prediction correct. As their escape route rapidly closed up, Russian forces wasted no time and pulled out of Novodarivka.

Ukrainian forces have already started entering the Russian fortifications in and around Novodarivka.

According to Russian Intelligence, Ukrainians are clearing mines from the field between this settlement and Novopil and getting the roads ready for an easier and more stable supply chain for future counteroffensive operations.

Some Russian sources reported that a potent counterattack was launched in Makarivka’s direction with the intention to recover their losses. However, it seems this is merely a supporting attack designed to protect the flanks of retreating forces from Rivnopil. Some Russian sources have begun to suggest that the village is now in the grey zone.

Yesterday, I speculated that Russians likely abandoned Urozhaine due to them blowing up the dam, which would isolate their own forces by flooding. Today, sources have begun to confirm that Ukrainians have gained complete control over this settlement and are pushing their attack further.

In an effort to further impede Ukrainian advances, Russian forces blew up a second dam on this river today. This prevents Ukrainians from assaulting Russian settlements from the east, sparing the Russian defense from immediate and uncontrollable collapse. Now, Russian forces are at least able to manage a more orderly retreat.

When it comes to the eastern part of the region, the battles around Novodonetske persist. Today, Ukraine’s 4th Tank Brigade released a video demonstrating their destruction of Russian fortifications in the tree lines west of the settlement and the expansion of the bridgehead.

Soon, it is expected that Ukrainians will also launch an attack on Kermenchyk, as they are already nearing this settlement.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian Air Force continues to conduct precise strikes on Russian military bases and command posts. One of the most substantial strikes occurred in Henychesk, which previously served as an occupational administrative center due to its perceived safety.

Ukrainian sources reported a successful strike on one of the most significant Russian headquarters in the south. The Ukrainians are also consistently conducting HIMARS strikes on Melitopol, Tokmak, and Molochne.

Russian sources confirmed that one of these strikes resulted in the destruction of a high-level command headquarters and the elimination of the commander of the 35th Russian Army, Major General Goryachev [his death was reported by Russian milblogger Yuriy Kotenok; we have been unable to find confirmation from any other source – ed].

Russian milblogger “Voenkor Kotynok Z” says that a Ukrainian June 12 missile strike killed the chief of staff of Russia’s 35th Combined Arms Army, Major General Sergei Goryachevhttps://t.co/7EqHnFsYBL pic.twitter.com/prKjn1VD68 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 12, 2023

Almost all Russian generals are reportedly being deployed to the Zaporizhzhia direction to stay abreast of the front-line happenings and prevent further catastrophes. The Chief of the Russian General Staff, Gerasimov, is reportedly somewhere in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, making the Ukrainian Intelligence and Air Force engaged in an intense hunt

