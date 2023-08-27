Workshop fire in Berdiansk: allegedly used by Russians for equipment, reports Mayor Ivan Fedorov

Fire has broken out in Russia-occupied city of Berdiansk, where Mayor Ivan Fedorov of Melitopol reports that a workshop is ablaze, which was allegedly used by Russians to store their equipment.

Residents of the area have taken to social media to report a fire on the premises of one of the city’s enterprises. However, there have been no reports of explosions.

In direct statement by Fedorov: “There’s a folk saying: if black smoke rises from occupied land, it’s likely that something hostile is burning. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on the premises of one of the enterprises. Locals haven’t heard any explosion sounds, but they did witness something the day before: Russian forces bringing their military equipment into the seized workshops.”

On May 27, the Ukrainian Army attacked recreation centers in Novopetrivka, Berdiansk district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the occupiers were stationed. Two explosions were reported by the local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni, which shared photos and videos of the billowing smoke.