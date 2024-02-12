Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian attack injures 63-year-old woman, children aged 10, 17 in Donetsk Oblast

Russian night attack also damaged 15 private residential buildings and the power lines.
byMaria Tril
12/02/2024
1 minute read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk oblast on 12 February 2024. Credit: local officials
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian military attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with three S-300 missiles, local officials reported on the morning of 12 February.

Russian shelling injured three people, including ten and 17-year-old children and their 63-year-old grandmother.

They are reportedly hospitalized in Pokrovsk.

The Russian attack also damaged 15 private residential buildings and the power lines.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 17 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, one Kh-59 guided missile launched from TOT of Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, the Air Force reported on 12 February.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts