Russian attack injures 63-year-old woman, children aged 10, 17 in Donetsk Oblast

Russian military attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with three S-300 missiles, local officials reported on the morning of 12 February.

Russian shelling injured three people, including ten and 17-year-old children and their 63-year-old grandmother.

They are reportedly hospitalized in Pokrovsk.

The Russian attack also damaged 15 private residential buildings and the power lines.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 17 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, one Kh-59 guided missile launched from TOT of Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, the Air Force reported on 12 February.

