Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukraine’s Air Forces destroy 14 of 17 Russian drones, one guided missile overnight

Russian night attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk oblast hit the power supply, leaving about 29,000 consumers without electricity and about 10,000 customers without water supply.
byMaria Tril
12/02/2024
1 minute read
a power grid
A technician looks at a power grid in Ukraine. Credit: UkrInform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 17 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, one Kh-59 guided missile launched from TOT of Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, the Air Force reported on 12 February.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 14 of the 17 Shahed-type drones and one Kh-59 guided missile over Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Russian military attacked the Pavlohrad district with six drones and the Novomoskovsk district with a missile, local Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attack of Russian drones caused a fire at an energy facility, which rescuers extinguished.

About 29,000 consumers remain without electricity in the Pavlohrad district. About 10,000 customers in Ternivka are without water.

The Russian military also shelled the Nikopol district in the oblast with heavy artillery. There were reported no casualties.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts