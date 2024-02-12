Ukraine’s Air Forces destroy 14 of 17 Russian drones, one guided missile overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 17 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, one Kh-59 guided missile launched from TOT of Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, the Air Force reported on 12 February.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 14 of the 17 Shahed-type drones and one Kh-59 guided missile over Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Russian military attacked the Pavlohrad district with six drones and the Novomoskovsk district with a missile, local Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attack of Russian drones caused a fire at an energy facility, which rescuers extinguished.

About 29,000 consumers remain without electricity in the Pavlohrad district. About 10,000 customers in Ternivka are without water.

The Russian military also shelled the Nikopol district in the oblast with heavy artillery. There were reported no casualties.

