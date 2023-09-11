Russian shelling injures seven civilians in two Ukraine’s oblasts 

The Russian army shelled an outpatient clinic in the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a paramedic and a patient, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Later, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, damaging the building of an educational institution and causing a fire in a detached house, Kherson Oblast Military Administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

Two local residents of Bilozerka were wounded.

As of 5 p.m. on 11 September, the Russian army shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice, utilizing Grad MLRS and artillery, head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported

According to Lysak, the shelling injured three civilians and damaged a store, an apartment building, an educational institution, and enterprises.

“Three people were injured. They are men aged 24, 47, and 56. They have mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds,” Lysak wrote on his TG channel.

