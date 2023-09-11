Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling injures seven civilians in two Ukraine’s oblasts 

On 11 September, Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts with artillery, injuring seven civilians.
byIryna Voichuk
11/09/2023
1 minute read
The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 11 September. Credit: Serhii Lysak
The Russian army shelled an outpatient clinic in the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a paramedic and a patient, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, on 11 September. Credit: Oleksandr Prokudin

Later, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, damaging the building of an educational institution and causing a fire in a detached house, Kherson Oblast Military Administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on 11 September. Credit: Oleksandr Prokudin

Two local residents of Bilozerka were wounded.

As of 5 p.m. on 11 September, the Russian army shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice, utilizing Grad MLRS and artillery, head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported

According to Lysak, the shelling injured three civilians and damaged a store, an apartment building, an educational institution, and enterprises.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 11 September. Credit: Serhii Lysak

Three people were injured. They are men aged 24, 47, and 56. They have mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds,” Lysak wrote on his TG channel.

