Russia hits firefighters mid-rescue in Chernihiv, kills five civilians in Sumy and Kherson oblasts, targets Odesa port

At least 17 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
09/10/2025
Fire in Odesa after a Russian attack overnight on 9 September 2025. Photo: Odesa Oblast Emergency Service.
On 8 October and overnight on 9 October, Russian air and ground attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians, injuring seventeen others. The assaults spanned more than a dozen regions and included “double-tap” drone strikes on emergency responders, damage to civilian infrastructure, and casualties in both frontline and rear areas.

Russia continues its daily long-range drone strikes on cities in Ukraine’s rear, while bombarding frontline towns with artillery and attacking civilians using short-range drones.

The Russian attacks used a mix of Shahed-136/131 long-range one-way attack drones, guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, mortars, and barrel artillery. 

Civilian deaths in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled 25 settlements across Sumy Oblast between 8 and 9 October, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. The Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured four others.

A 66‑year‑old man died in Bilopillia after a Russian KAB bomb strike. A 40‑year‑old man was killed by an FPV drone in the Mykolaivka hromada, and a 65‑year‑old man died during a mortar attack in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. A 52‑year‑old man was injured in Sumy city by a drone strike.

Three more civilians sought medical help for earlier wounds: a 44‑year‑old man from Hlukhiv, a 39‑year‑old from Krasnopillia, and a 47‑year‑old from Stepanivka—all hurt in Russia's drone attacks on 6–7 October.

Suspilne Sumy reported that Russian drones also attacked Sumy city itself around 22:30 on 8 October, though the strikes did not hit residential areas.

Two dead, eight injured in Kherson Oblast

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian troops shelled 27 settlements across the oblast. They used aircraft, artillery, and drones. The Russian strikes killed two civilians and injured eight

Double-tap drone strike hits firefighters Chernihiv Oblast, targets trains

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops launched a double drone strike on the border village of Zhadove in the Semenivska hromada (community). The head of the Novhorod-Siverska District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, said Russian forces struck a grocery store twice, using Shahed drones. Firefighters were extinguishing the first blaze when the second attack hit. The fire team’s vehicle was damaged, but no one was injured.

The head of the Semenivska hromada, Serhii Dedenko, said the store was completely destroyed. He mocked the Russian strike as another “military target,” noting that the small shop served locals with coffee and groceries.

Fire in Chernihiv Oblast after a Russian drone attack overnight on 9 October 2025. Photo: National Police.

Chernihiv Border Detachment spokesperson Halyna Shekhovtsova told Suspilne that Russian troops attacked eight settlements in three border hromadas—Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska—using FPV drones, mortars, and aerial explosives.

The Chernihiv Oblast Administration reported that 20 settlements came under fire during the day. Drone strikes damaged seven homes, a kindergarten, a shop, civil vehicles, and an administrative building.

Port and fuel infrastructure hit in Odesa Oblast, five injured

Russian drones also attacked Odesa Oblast overnight. The State Emergency Service of Odesa said fires broke out in two residential buildings, at a gas station, and inside port infrastructure. Containers with vegetable oil, vehicles, and wooden fuel pellets burned for hours.

The Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that more than 30,000 residents lost power. The city of Chornomorsk suffered heavy damage. Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev said critical infrastructure there was running on generators, while DTEK crews worked to restore electricity.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office said six detached houses near the port caught fire and five civilians were injured. The office opened an investigation into war crimes under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. DTEK Odesa Power Grids confirmed that one of its energy facilities was struck and said repairs would take time.

One woman injured in Donetsk Oblast

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces carried out several drone and artillery attacks on 8 October, according to city head Oleksandr Honcharenko. He said a "Geran‑2" drone (the Russian designation for Iranian-designed Shahed-136) hit an industrial zone around 20:30. Later strikes damaged houses and injured a woman born in 1947.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast hit by drones and artillery

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Serhii Lysak said Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts overnight. Forces targeted Nikopol with FPV drones and artillery. In the evening, a drone struck Pokrovska hromada in the Synelnykove district, damaging a detached home and a gas pipeline. Air defense units destroyed three Russian drones over the oblast.

Air Force: 112 drones launched, 87 destroyed

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 112 strike drones of various types overnight, including more than 70 Shahed drones. The attack came from four directions—Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko‑Akhtarsk in Russia.

Air defense, electronic warfare, and mobile fire units destroyed or suppressed 87 drones over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. The Air Force said 22 drones hit targets at twelve locations across the country. At 09:00, the military said the attack was still ongoing and urged residents to heed air‑raid alerts.

Read also

