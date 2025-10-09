Russia hits firefighters mid-rescue in Chernihiv, kills five civilians in Sumy and Kherson oblasts, targets Odesa port

On 8 October and overnight on 9 October, Russian air and ground attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians, injuring seventeen others. The assaults spanned more than a dozen regions and included “double-tap” drone strikes on emergency responders, damage to civilian infrastructure, and casualties in both frontline and rear areas.

Russia continues its daily long-range drone strikes on cities in Ukraine’s rear, while bombarding frontline towns with artillery and attacking civilians using short-range drones.

The Russian attacks used a mix of Shahed-136/131 long-range one-way attack drones, guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, mortars, and barrel artillery.

Civilian deaths in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled 25 settlements across Sumy Oblast between 8 and 9 October, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. The Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured four others.

A 66‑year‑old man died in Bilopillia after a Russian KAB bomb strike. A 40‑year‑old man was killed by an FPV drone in the Mykolaivka hromada, and a 65‑year‑old man died during a mortar attack in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. A 52‑year‑old man was injured in Sumy city by a drone strike.

Three more civilians sought medical help for earlier wounds: a 44‑year‑old man from Hlukhiv, a 39‑year‑old from Krasnopillia, and a 47‑year‑old from Stepanivka—all hurt in Russia's drone attacks on 6–7 October.

Suspilne Sumy reported that Russian drones also attacked Sumy city itself around 22:30 on 8 October, though the strikes did not hit residential areas.

Two dead, eight injured in Kherson Oblast

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian troops shelled 27 settlements across the oblast. They used aircraft, artillery, and drones. The Russian strikes killed two civilians and injured eight.

Double-tap drone strike hits firefighters Chernihiv Oblast, targets trains

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops launched a double drone strike on the border village of Zhadove in the Semenivska hromada (community). The head of the Novhorod-Siverska District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, said Russian forces struck a grocery store twice, using Shahed drones. Firefighters were extinguishing the first blaze when the second attack hit. The fire team’s vehicle was damaged, but no one was injured.

The head of the Semenivska hromada, Serhii Dedenko, said the store was completely destroyed. He mocked the Russian strike as another “military target,” noting that the small shop served locals with coffee and groceries.

Chernihiv Border Detachment spokesperson Halyna Shekhovtsova told Suspilne that Russian troops attacked eight settlements in three border hromadas—Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska—using FPV drones, mortars, and aerial explosives.

The Chernihiv Oblast Administration reported that 20 settlements came under fire during the day. Drone strikes damaged seven homes, a kindergarten, a shop, civil vehicles, and an administrative building.

Port and fuel infrastructure hit in Odesa Oblast, five injured