Russia redeploys troops from southern Pokrovsk to expand its offensive toward Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russia is redeploying several brigades from the southern direction of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, possibly to develop its offensive toward Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Open-source intelligence and military analysts report the transfer of key Russian formations toward this axis.

For years, Russia has focused on seizing more territory in eastern Ukraine. The Pokrovsk area of Donetsk Oblast has seen some of the most intense Russian ground assaults for months. However, the recent redeployment may indicate that Moscow is shifting its focus further south.

41st Army units moved from Pokrovsk to Novopavlivka

Open-source analyst Unit Observer reported on 8 October that the Russian military command has withdrawn the 35th, 55th, 74th, and 137th separate motorized rifle brigades from the area south of Pokrovsk and moved them toward Novopavlivka. These brigades are part of the 41st Combined Arms Army, which is subordinate to the Central Military District.

According to the same source, only the 15th and 30th motorized rifle brigades and elements of the 27th Motorized Rifle Division — units belonging to the 2nd Combined Arms Army — remain in the southern Pokrovsk sector.

Additionally, Russia's 90th Tank Division is now entirely operating south of Ivanivka-Novopavlivka, according to the report. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) had previously reported that this division had been redeployed to the area and continues to operate there alongside the newly arrived brigades.

The troop movements were detected through posts on Russian social media, where servicemen from these brigades revealed their presence in Donetsk Oblast.

ISW confirmed the redeployment, noting that nearly all units and formations of the 41st Combined Arms Army are now operating in the Novopavlivka direction. ISW also noted that additional elements of the 1195th and 1452nd motorized rifle regiments, both reportedly part of the same army, are active in the area.

"The reason for the redeployment of elements of the 41st CAA is unclear at this time," ISW noted.

ISW: Redeployment may improve command structure or support offensive actions

ISW assessed that the redeployment of the 41st Combined Arms Army away from the Pokrovsk axis will likely streamline Russian command and control in both directions. It stated that the concentration of the 41st Army near Novopavlivka, and the continued presence of 2nd Combined Arms Army formations south of Pokrovsk, would simplify internal coordination for Russian forces.

The Novopavlivka area has seen lower activity in recent weeks compared to more heavily contested sectors, ISW noted. However, it cited a Ukrainian military source suggesting that Russian forces have intensified their attacks in this area. The think tank stated that the purpose of the redeployment remains unclear. It may be intended either to allow units to rest and reconstitute away from higher-intensity sectors or to increase offensive operations in the Novopavlivka direction.

ISW added that Russian forces may be aiming to collapse the Ukrainian salient in the area, level the frontline, and reduce the risk of Ukrainian counterattacks on Russian flanks. The redeployment may also be meant to create informational effects portraying deeper Russian advances toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. ISW further assessed that Russia may be deprioritizing direct assaults on Pokrovsk from the south in favor of trying to envelop the city from other directions.