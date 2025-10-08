Russia strikes DTEK power plant, injuries two workers as overnight drone barrage hits multiple oblasts

Russian forces struck a DTEK thermal power plant overnight on 8 October, injuring two energy workers, the company reported.

"The TPP equipment is seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences," DTEK reported.

Both wounded energy workers received necessary medical assistance, according to preliminary information. The company did not specify which thermal power plant was targeted.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 200 times.

In Chernihiv oblast, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn district, leaving over 4,500 customers without electricity, JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" reports. On 7 October, Russia's army had attacked the Nizhyn area with drones near the Nosivka-Nizhyn railway station.

Two killed in Kherson

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian vehicle in Kherson's Korabelny district at approximately 07:35, killing two people, Head of the Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko said. Three more people were wounded in the attack on the civilian vehicle. Another person was wounded in Bilozerka.

Dnipropetrovsk oblast under fire

Overnight on 8 October, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast. Five people were wounded in the shelling, infrastructure and houses were damaged, vehicles hit, and fires broke out. Air defense forces destroyed 30 strike drones within the oblast, regional military administration head Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

In Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces first hit Zelenodolsk community, then massively attacked Novopillia with UAVs. A woman and a man were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. Fires broke out and were extinguished. Infrastructure was damaged.

Nikopol district—the district center and Marhanets—came under attack from Grad MLRS, FPV drones, and artillery. An 18-year-old girl and men aged 26 and 45 were wounded. All were hospitalized.

A fire started and was brought under control. An enterprise, a religious organization, about fifteen private houses and a five-story building, three farm structures, six cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities were hit by UAVs. A fire broke out on a balcony of an apartment building and was extinguished. One private house was partially destroyed, six more damaged.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched 183 drones against Ukraine overnight. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 154 of them.