Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Bratislava insists its 14th Ukraine aid package is humanitarian, not military

Slovakia’s Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák said the delivery includes de-mining and energy-support gear aimed at civilians, not soldiers.
byYuri Zoria
07/10/2025
2 minute read
Bozena 5 Remote-controlled Mine Bratislava insists its 14th Ukraine aid package is humanitarian, not military Clearing Vehicle. Photo via Defense Express.
Bozena 5 Remote-controlled Mine Clearing Vehicle. Photo via Defense Express.
Bratislava insists its 14th Ukraine aid package is humanitarian, not military

Slovakia’s Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák insisted in Bratislava on 7 October that the country’s 14th package of assistance to Ukraine is purely humanitarian, rejecting claims that Bratislava has resumed weapons transfers halted two years ago.

Amid the ongoing all-out Russo-Ukrainian war, this marks the first direct aid package since pro-Russian Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government stopped weapon donations in October 2023.

Slovakia says new package includes only non-lethal support

According to TASR, Kaliňák said Slovakia “remains true” to its pledge not to donate weapons, emphasizing that the new aid includes only non-lethal and humanitarian items. He described the package as aimed at helping “those who suffer the most” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a so-called peaceful solution.

He accused opposition parties and the media of misrepresenting the government’s position, saying their statements falsely suggest a policy change toward the war in Ukraine. Kaliňák stressed that the stance declared before and after last year’s election remains unchanged.

At the International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC3) in Kyiv on 6 October, Kaliňák announced the package alongside Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Slovakia would provide five Bożena anti-mine minesweepers and other equipment.

Humanitarian focus with engineering and de-mining aid

TASR reported that the 14th assistance package focuses on supporting civilians and rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure. Part of the aid has already been prepared, and work on a 15th package is under consideration. Kaliňák mentioned the possibility of sending additional Bożena de-mining systems and support for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

He added that Ukraine offered its detection technologies for the planned “drone wall” project on the eastern flank of the European Union, a cooperation expected to reduce costs. Slovakia, in turn, wants to include Slovak-made products in the system, potentially medium-caliber cannons, though no decision has been made.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!