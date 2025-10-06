Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Slovakia to hand over Bozena demining machines to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive five Bozena remotely controlled demining machines from Slovakia despite the prime minister’s earlier freeze on direct military transfers
byMaria Tril
06/10/2025
2 minute read
shmyhal
Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliniak. Credit: Shmyhal via Telegram
Slovakia to hand over Bozena demining machines to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive five Bozena demining machines from Slovakia under an agreement signed by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Kaliňák.

"Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering and construction equipment free of charge, including Bozena machines, transport, demining complexes, and medical evacuation vehicles," Shmyhal said.

The Bozena is a remotely controlled demining vehicle that allows sappers to operate from a safe distance. The machine can overcome any obstacles and access areas impassable for humans.

Slovakia will also transfer non-lethal equipment to Ukraine as part of the package.

The announcement on 6 October marks the first new military aid package for Ukraine since Robert Fico returned to power. After Fico's government took office, direct military assistance to Ukraine stopped, and investigations were launched against former officials over previous aid decisions.

However, defense cooperation continued through other channels. Fico's administration has maintained that banning Slovak companies from selling weapons to Ukraine "would be hypocritical."

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!