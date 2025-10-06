Slovakia to hand over Bozena demining machines to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive five Bozena demining machines from Slovakia under an agreement signed by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Kaliňák.

"Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering and construction equipment free of charge, including Bozena machines, transport, demining complexes, and medical evacuation vehicles," Shmyhal said.

The Bozena is a remotely controlled demining vehicle that allows sappers to operate from a safe distance. The machine can overcome any obstacles and access areas impassable for humans.

Slovakia will also transfer non-lethal equipment to Ukraine as part of the package.

The announcement on 6 October marks the first new military aid package for Ukraine since Robert Fico returned to power. After Fico's government took office, direct military assistance to Ukraine stopped, and investigations were launched against former officials over previous aid decisions.

However, defense cooperation continued through other channels. Fico's administration has maintained that banning Slovak companies from selling weapons to Ukraine "would be hypocritical."