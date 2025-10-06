Czech election winner won’t derail ammunition pipeline to Ukraine, Brussels says

The European Commission has stated that the outcome of the Czech parliamentary elections will not impact the country's initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine, according to Commission spokesperson Anita Gipper.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas maintains contact with all member states and calls for increased support to Ukraine, Gipper said. She added that the EU has already delivered 80% of the two million artillery shells pledged to Ukraine. The EU Foreign Affairs Council is scheduled to meet on October 15 to discuss defense matters.

The statement comes after the Czech parliamentary elections concluded on Saturday, October 4, following two days of voting. The Movement ANO, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, won with a historic 34.51% of the vote. The center-right SPOLU bloc, headed by current Prime Minister Petr Fiala, came second with 23.36%, while the centrist STAN party took third place with 11.23%.

Six parties cleared the 5% threshold required to enter the 200-seat Chamber of Deputies. Voter turnout reached nearly 69%, the third highest in Czech parliamentary election history. According to the Czech Statistical Office, the lower chamber will have a record 67 female deputies.

Babiš's party cannot form a majority government on its own and is seeking coalition partners. Preliminary talks have been held with the Freedom and Direct Democracy movement and the Motorists party.

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine has received over one million large-caliber shells through the Czech initiative, as reported in August.

The Czech initiative was launched in February 2024, when Prague announced it had identified sources for hundreds of thousands of shells outside the EU. The initial find included 500,000 shells of 155mm caliber and 300,000 shells of 122mm caliber from an unnamed country. The project later identified over one million rounds in total.

Approximately 20 countries have joined the initiative, including Canada, Germany, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, and Slovenia. The first deliveries began in June 2024.