Latvia takes over reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Latvia will participate in NATO's Renovator project, which involves the reconstruction of several Ukrainian military hospitals, and will take leadership of one of them, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

On 7 October, Latvia's Cabinet of Ministers approved the country's participation in the NATO Renovator project.

The initiative is being implemented within the framework of NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package and involves the reconstruction of five military hospitals, the purchase of medical equipment, and the training of medical professionals.

"The goal is to transform these hospitals into modern rehabilitation centers that ensure the return of the wounded to service or successful integration into civilian life with the highest possible quality of life," the ministry said.

The reconstruction of each hospital is coordinated by one of NATO's member countries. Following the Cabinet of Ministers' decision, Latvia will also take leadership of one of the hospitals.

The ministry also reports that as part of reconstruction work financed from Latvia's state budget, the Central Financing and Contracting Agency coordinates the reconstruction of three civilian hospitals.

At the end of September, Latvia transferred more than 30 vehicles to Ukraine, which will subsequently go to military personnel on the front lines. The country also delivered a batch of Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.