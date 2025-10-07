Support us on Patreon
Ukraine has already identified how to launch Tomahawks to strike deep Russian rear

Ukrainian officials confirm land-based launchers already exist.
byOlena Mukhina
07/10/2025
2 minute read
US’ BGM-109 Tomahawk missile flying in November 2002. Illustrative image: WIkimedia Commons.
Ukraine has already identified how to launch Tomahawks to strike deep Russian rear

If the US does supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, they can be launched from land-based launchers, says Navy Spokesperson Captain 2nd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk during the national TV broadcast.

US President Donald Trump has announced he has not ruled out approving Tomahawk missile transfers to Ukraine, but said he needs to know how Ukraine plans to use them.

With such weapons, Ukraine will be able to strike deep into the Russian rear. Currently, Russia shows no sign that it wants to stop the war, instead increasing civilian terror. The Tomahawk missiles could become a weighty factor that forces Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

However, even if a positive decision is made, delivery of the systems would not be quick — it would be only the first step: training, logistics, and adaptation to real wartime conditions would still be required.

Tomahawk on wheels: how the land variant works

Pletenchuk explained that a land-based system already exists that has been tested in combat conditions, but modern war brings new challenges.

“Any weapons system undergoes new tests in modern war. We should not underestimate our enemy. They have counter-systems and many of them. These are not only air-defense systems but also electronic-warfare systems,” he said.

He also reminded that the US returned to land-based employment of Tomahawk launchers: technically, it’s the same ship-launched launcher mounted on a wheeled chassis, which gives it operational mobility and the ability to deploy on land.

The Tomahawks were used in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iran. They are precision missiles with up to 2,500 km range, a warhead of roughly 450 kg, and advanced guidance. 

Earlier, Ukrainian aviation expert Konstantin Kryvolap said that Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine would be a major political and military signal. However, their practical impact would be limited without compatible launch platforms. 

These missiles are traditionally sea-based weapons launched from ship-based launchers. However, as per Defense Express, the transfer of missile destroyers or submarines can be immediately ruled out. Experts noted that Tomahawk cannot be launched from an aircraft, even from an American B-52 bomber.

