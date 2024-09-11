Lithuania, Latvia announce another aid package for Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv

Lithuania and Latvia announced a new aid package to Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv on 11 September.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reports that Latvia has pledged a new military aid package for Ukraine, including armored personnel carriers, during a visit by Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.

“I’m glad to welcome Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa to Kyiv,” Shmyhal said. “I thanked the Latvian government and people for taking concrete and consistent steps to strengthen Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Lithuania has committed 10 million euros to fund Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, particularly for Palianytsia rocket drones. He notes that Lithuania has already allocated 2% of its GDP in aid to Ukraine and aims to continue supporting it at 0.25% of GDP annually.

Ukraine unveiled last month a new long-range weapon called the Palianytsia, a combination of missile and drone that reportedly costs less than $1 million per unit, according to Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The high-level visits on 11 September included Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, alongside the Latvian Prime Minister.

US Secretary Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lemmy also prepared for their joint visit to Kyiv on 11 September.

