Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuania, Latvia announce another aid package for Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv

In particular, Lithuania committed 10 million euros ($11 mn) to enhance Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, including funding for Palianytsia rocket drones.
byMaria Tril
11/09/2024
1 minute read
Nausėda
Lithuanian President Nausėda in Kyiv 11 Sept 2024.
Lithuania, Latvia announce another aid package for Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv

Lithuania and Latvia announced a new aid package to Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv on 11 September.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reports that Latvia has pledged a new military aid package for Ukraine, including armored personnel carriers, during a visit by Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.

“I’m glad to welcome Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa to Kyiv,” Shmyhal said. “I thanked the Latvian government and people for taking concrete and consistent steps to strengthen Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Lithuania has committed 10 million euros to fund Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, particularly for Palianytsia rocket drones. He notes that Lithuania has already allocated 2% of its GDP in aid to Ukraine and aims to continue supporting it at 0.25% of GDP annually.

Ukraine unveiled last month a new long-range weapon called the Palianytsia, a combination of missile and drone that reportedly costs less than $1 million per unit, according to Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The high-level visits on 11 September included Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, alongside the Latvian Prime Minister.

US Secretary Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lemmy also prepared for their joint visit to Kyiv on 11 September.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts