Latvia donates high-voltage equipment to bolster Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

The Latvian joint-stock energy supply company Latvenergo donated a high-voltage transformer, 60 tons of transformer oil, and an air compressor for the restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to Delfi.

This spring, Russia intensified its air assaults on the Ukrainian energy grid, causing damage to power plants and power distribution facilities across Ukraine.

The donated equipment, which includes a TS-250000/330 transformer with a capacity of 250 MVA previously used at the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant, a GR110 oil-injected screw air compressor, and 60 tons of transformer oil, is expected to contribute to the critical support that Ukraine’s energy system needs in the wake of the Russian bombing campaign.

Latvenergo’s Administrative Director, Arnis Kurgs, emphasized the impact of this donation, stating that the delivered equipment will assist Ukrainian residents at the household level and ensure the water supply and heating of essential facilities such as hospitals and schools.

“Let us remain united until Ukraine wins!” Kurgs said, as per Delfi.

The Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service helped to deliver the oversized cargo to its destination, while the European Union covered the transportation costs, as reported by Delfi.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Since 24 February 2022, Russia launched nearly 180 attacks on Ukrainian thermal power plants, according to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company. The company estimated the cost of the repairs for only two power plants damaged in March 2024 to be $230 million, primarily for purchasing transformers.

The most recent Russian air assault on the power infrastructure occurred on 27 April 2024, when the coordinated missile attack damaged energy facilities in multiple regions despite Ukraine’s air defenses intercepting 21 out of the 34 launched missiles.

Earlier this month, Russians targeted energy facilities in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, leaving over 200,000 customers without electricity.

They also destroyed the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast, wiping out 100% of its power generation capacity.

