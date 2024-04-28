Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia shells Ukraine’s DTEK thermal plants nearly 180 times since all-out war began

Since the 2022 full-scale invasion began, Russia has targeted the Ukrainian DTEK company’s thermal power plants nearly 180 times, with four major facilities severely damaged in yesterday’s assault, as per the company’s CEO.
byYuri Zoria
28/04/2024
2 minute read
Trypilska power plant Russian missile attacks Ukraine's power grid
Emergency worker extinguishes a fire after a Russian attack on the Trypilska thermal power plant in Kyiv Oblast. 11 April 2024. Photo: Ukrainian Emergency Service
Russia shells Ukraine’s DTEK thermal plants nearly 180 times since all-out war began

Since 24 February 2022, the Russian military has carried out nearly 180 attacks on Ukrainian thermal power plants, according to DTEK’s CEO Dmytro Sakharuk on Hromadske Radio.

DTEK is Ukraine’s largest private energy company, operating solar, wind, and thermal power plants, extracting coal and natural gas, and trading energy products in Ukrainian and foreign markets.

If we count from the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the occupiers have shelled our thermal power plants almost 180 times. This attack on 27 April was, in fact, the fourth major one after the attacks on 22 and 29 March, and 11 April. We are currently analyzing the consequences of this attack, and the damage is serious. Four power plants suffered quite significant damage,” said Sakharuk.

April 27 attack on energy facilities

Overnight on 27 April, Russia conducted a massive missile attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 21 out of the 34 launched, as reported by Commander Mykola Oleshchuk of the Ukrainian Air Forces.

On the morning of 27 April, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russia’s widespread attack targeted energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts, causing equipment damage and injuring a shift supervisor among the energy workers.

DTEK said that the Russian air attack targeted four of their thermal power stations overnight, resulting in casualties and severe equipment damage.

Russia’s second attempt to destroy Ukraine’s power grid

Russia’s first large-scale attempt to destroy Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure occurred last winter, with massive air attacks targeting power generating, distributing, and transmitting facilities over several months. This March, Russia resumed its strategic bombing campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, significantly damaging key facilities, including six main thermal power plants and two hydroelectric plants, as reported by DTEK Group and Ukrhydroenergo.

In early April, Ukraine’s Energy Minister said Russia had damaged 80% of Ukraine’s non-nuclear power plants, including half of its hydroelectric facilities and multiple substations, over previous weeks. Subsequently, two more massive Russian air attacks targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities.

Read also:

Russia attacks Ukraine with 82 air targets, hitting energy infrastructure in Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Russia staged attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – Ukraine intel

Energy Minister: Russia damaged 80% of Ukraine’s thermal power plants, half of hydroelectric ones

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts