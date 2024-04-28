Russia shells Ukraine’s DTEK thermal plants nearly 180 times since all-out war began

Since 24 February 2022, the Russian military has carried out nearly 180 attacks on Ukrainian thermal power plants, according to DTEK’s CEO Dmytro Sakharuk on Hromadske Radio.

DTEK is Ukraine’s largest private energy company, operating solar, wind, and thermal power plants, extracting coal and natural gas, and trading energy products in Ukrainian and foreign markets.

“If we count from the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the occupiers have shelled our thermal power plants almost 180 times. This attack on 27 April was, in fact, the fourth major one after the attacks on 22 and 29 March, and 11 April. We are currently analyzing the consequences of this attack, and the damage is serious. Four power plants suffered quite significant damage,” said Sakharuk.

April 27 attack on energy facilities

Overnight on 27 April, Russia conducted a massive missile attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 21 out of the 34 launched, as reported by Commander Mykola Oleshchuk of the Ukrainian Air Forces.

On the morning of 27 April, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russia’s widespread attack targeted energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts, causing equipment damage and injuring a shift supervisor among the energy workers.

DTEK said that the Russian air attack targeted four of their thermal power stations overnight, resulting in casualties and severe equipment damage. Russia’s second attempt to destroy Ukraine’s power grid Russia’s first large-scale attempt to destroy Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure occurred last winter, with massive air attacks targeting power generating, distributing, and transmitting facilities over several months. This March, Russia resumed its strategic bombing campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, significantly damaging key facilities, including six main thermal power plants and two hydroelectric plants, as reported by DTEK Group and Ukrhydroenergo. In early April, Ukraine’s Energy Minister said Russia had damaged 80% of Ukraine’s non-nuclear power plants, including half of its hydroelectric facilities and multiple substations, over previous weeks. Subsequently, two more massive Russian air attacks targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities. Read also: Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries, airfield overnight in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai

