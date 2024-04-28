Russia shells Ukraine’s DTEK thermal plants nearly 180 times since all-out war began

DTEK is Ukraine’s largest private energy company, operating solar, wind, and thermal power plants, extracting coal and natural gas, and trading energy products in Ukrainian and foreign markets.
“If we count from the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the occupiers have shelled our thermal power plants almost 180 times. This attack on 27 April was, in fact, the fourth major one after the attacks on 22 and 29 March, and 11 April. We are currently analyzing the consequences of this attack, and the damage is serious. Four power plants suffered quite significant damage,” said Sakharuk.
April 27 attack on energy facilities
Overnight on 27 April, Russia conducted a massive missile attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 21 out of the 34 launched, as reported by Commander Mykola Oleshchuk of the Ukrainian Air Forces.
On the morning of 27 April, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russia’s widespread attack targeted energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts, causing equipment damage and injuring a shift supervisor among the energy workers.
