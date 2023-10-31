Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia damaged thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast, leaving locals without electricity

Ukraine races to repair and maintain energy amidst ongoing Russian attacks, investing $550 ml to prepare Ukraine’s energy system for the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024
byMaria Tril
31/10/2023
2 minute read
DTEK
Donbas Fuel and Energy Company. Credit: press service of the company
In the evening of 30 October, Russian forces shelled one of DTEK’s (Donbas Fuel and Energy Company) thermal power plants near the frontline in eastern Ukraine, the company reported.

The attack damaged equipment and left residents of a nearby town without electricity and water, according to statements from DTEK.

DTEK reported its energy workers began working immediately after the shelling stopped to repair the damage. As of Tuesday morning, they were still “making every effort to restore power and water to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible.” No casualties were reported from the attack.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that on Monday evening, Russian forces used artillery to shell an energy infrastructure facility in Donetsk Oblast. Emergency services units quickly extinguished the resulting fire.

He also said that in the morning of 31 October, Russia struck the town of Selidove, Donetsk Oblast, damaging 17 private houses and a bakery.

As winter looms, Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid threaten heating and electricity for civilians. Ukraine races to repair and maintain energy amidst ongoing Russian attacks, challenging Ukrainian resilience this winter 2023-2024.

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said that Donbas Fuel and Energy Company has invested a record UAH 20 billion ($550 ml) to prepare Ukraine’s energy system for the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024. The money was invested in the repair and restoration of TPP equipment and power grids, coal and natural gas production, Timchenko said.

Read also:

