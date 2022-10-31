Ukraine grid operator running out of equipment to repair Russian-damaged power facilities

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK stated that they had used the stock of equipment that was in warehouses after the first two Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities since October 10, DTEK’s executive director, Dmytro Sakharuk said on the air of Ukraine’s national newscast.

“Critical infrastructure objects were struck again. Now we need to understand what and how it was damaged, what can be done to restore power as soon as possible. The first steps are being taken, some consumers are connected, some substations are being energized,” Sakharuk said.

“Unfortunately, we have already used the stock of equipment that we had in our warehouses after the first two Russia’s waves of attacks that have been taking place since October 10,” he added.

Sakharuk added that it is difficult to purchase the required equipment because it is expensive, costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

On October 18, due to Russia’s attacks with Iranian-made drones, energy infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Kyiv were damaged.

On October 10-11, Ukraine saw its first massive Russian mass missile strike against energy infrastructure. Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad oblasts, and the south of Ukraine suffered of missile attacks. Some oblasts experienced blackouts back then.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags