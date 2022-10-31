Ukraine grid operator running out of equipment to repair Russian-damaged power facilities

Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK stated that they had used the stock of equipment that was in warehouses after the first two Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities since October 10, DTEK’s executive director, Dmytro Sakharuk said on the air of Ukraine’s national newscast.

“Critical infrastructure objects were struck again. Now we need to understand what and how it was damaged, what can be done to restore power as soon as possible. The first steps are being taken, some consumers are connected, some substations are being energized,” Sakharuk said.

“Unfortunately, we have already used the stock of equipment that we had in our warehouses after the first two Russia’s waves of attacks that have been taking place since October 10,” he added.

Sakharuk added that it is difficult to purchase the required equipment because it is expensive, costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

On October 18, due to Russia’s attacks with Iranian-made drones, energy infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Kyiv were damaged.

On October 10-11, Ukraine saw its first massive Russian mass missile strike against energy infrastructure. Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad oblasts, and the south of Ukraine suffered of missile attacks. Some oblasts experienced blackouts back then.