Ukraine’s “Come Back Alive” fund unveils secret project supporting Ukrainian Intelligence

Ukraine’s largest fund supporting the army, “Come Back Alive,” revealed today a secret project for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Due to security concerns, the fund kept the project in secrecy for nearly a year, calling it a black box. The fund now revealed that it purchased a mobile intelligence station, a unique technical complex designed to enhance the capabilities of Ukrainian special forces in the field.

Instead of publicly raising funds, equipment for the intelligence station was purchased using the Foundation’s general accounts. The project had a total cost of over $1.1 million. The foundation collects donations from all over the world.

Ukrainian head of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov thanked everyone who donated to purchase the mobile intelligence station.

