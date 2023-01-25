Ukrainian Commander in Chief Zaluzhnyi donated USD 1 million for the army from inheritance

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Photo: 5 channel
The Commander in Chief of Ukraine’s Army, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi donated $1 million to the military from an inheritance he received from a Ukrainian American, Gregory Stepanets, the New York Times reported.
“I gave my whole life to the Armed Forces. And I had no doubt what I should do with the inheritance,” Zaluzhnyi said. “Mr. Hryhoriy’s last will was obviously to support the Ukrainian army through my person. I am grateful to everyone who helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And I am grateful to my family for their understanding.“
The press service of the armed forces clarified that all money from the inheritance was donated to the army.
