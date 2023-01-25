Ukrainian Commander in Chief Zaluzhnyi donated USD 1 million for the army from inheritance

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Photo: 5 channel

The Commander in Chief of Ukraine’s Army, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi donated $1 million to the military from an inheritance he received from a Ukrainian American, Gregory Stepanets, the New York Times reported.

“I gave my whole life to the Armed Forces. And I had no doubt what I should do with the inheritance,” Zaluzhnyi said. “Mr. Hryhoriy’s last will was obviously to support the Ukrainian army through my person. I am grateful to everyone who helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And I am grateful to my family for their understanding.“

The press service of the armed forces clarified that all money from the inheritance was donated to the army.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: donations, Volunteers, Zaluzhnyi