Czechs raise € 8.15 mn for Ukraine military drones

Czech volunteer group raises millions for Ukraine defense, delivering drones and launching new explosives fundraising campaign in December 2024.
Czechia’s Skupina D group holding an FPV drone (left to right): Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army and honorary chairman of the association Karel Řehka, Milan Mikulecký, Jan Veverka, Martin Kroupa, actor Ondřej Vetchý, Mikuláš Kroupa, and Otakar Foltýn. Photo: Zuzana Jarolímková/iROZHLAS.cz
Czechs raise € 8.15 mn for Ukraine military drones

A Czech volunteer association Skupina D or Group D has collected more than 203.67 million crowns (8.15 million euros) in donations for Ukraine’s defense needs in just under a year, Radio Prague International reports.

The association’s name pays tribute to Special Group D, which was established in Great Britain in 1941 to train Czechoslovak parachutists during World War II. To offset Russia’s resource advantage in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, not only do Ukraine’s allied countries provide military aid, but civic initiatives also raise funds to procure matériel for soldiers.

During a press conference on 5 December, the association’s representatives announced the results of their fundraising campaign, which began two days before Christmas last year. According to Jan Veverka, one of the association’s founders, about 12,000 drones have been delivered to Ukraine so far, with plans to supply an additional 3,000 drones by the end of the year.

Actor Ondřej Vetchý, another founder of the association, noted that the campaign had significantly exceeded its initial goal of 100 million crowns (4 million euros).

The solidarity of the Czech people is reassuring, Vetchý said, adding that the donation campaign not only helps Ukraine under attack but also contributes to the Czech Republic’s protection.

The news reports don’t specify the types of drones crowdfunded by the Group, but the fundraiser video shows the first-person-view (FPV) UAVs, widely used as disposable precise weapons.

The association also announced a new project titled “Just Retribution,” aimed at collecting funds for 100 tons of plastic explosives, and other technical and pyrotechnic materials. According to Milan Mikulecký from Skupina D, the explosives will be used for both combat operations and demining efforts in Ukraine.

The money raised for explosives will be handed over to the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic, which will arrange the purchase.

