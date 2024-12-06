Czechs raise € 8.15 mn for Ukraine military drones

A Czech volunteer association Skupina D or Group D has collected more than 203.67 million crowns (8.15 million euros) in donations for Ukraine’s defense needs in just under a year, Radio Prague International reports.
During a press conference on 5 December, the association’s representatives announced the results of their fundraising campaign, which began two days before Christmas last year. According to Jan Veverka, one of the association’s founders, about 12,000 drones have been delivered to Ukraine so far, with plans to supply an additional 3,000 drones by the end of the year.
Actor Ondřej Vetchý, another founder of the association, noted that the campaign had significantly exceeded its initial goal of 100 million crowns (4 million euros).
The solidarity of the Czech people is reassuring, Vetchý said, adding that the donation campaign not only helps Ukraine under attack but also contributes to the Czech Republic’s protection.
The news reports don’t specify the types of drones crowdfunded by the Group, but the fundraiser video shows the first-person-view (FPV) UAVs, widely used as disposable precise weapons.
The association also announced a new project titled “Just Retribution,” aimed at collecting funds for 100 tons of plastic explosives, and other technical and pyrotechnic materials. According to Milan Mikulecký from Skupina D, the explosives will be used for both combat operations and demining efforts in Ukraine.
The money raised for explosives will be handed over to the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic, which will arrange the purchase.
Related:
- Ukrainian drone hits moving Russian Tor anti-air system at night (video)
- Ukraine tests fiber-optic guided hexacopter bombers to counter jamming
- Czech Republic pledges to extend ammunition initiative for Ukraine
- Czech intelligence chief warns against weak peace in Ukraine
- Czech company provides Ukraine with over $ 800 thousand for anti-tank grenade launchers
- Ukraine receives artillery shells funded by a Slovak crowdfunding initiative
- Over one-third of ammo planned under Czech initiative delivered to Ukraine, says envoy
- Spain’s UROVESA supplies Ukraine with VAMTACs armored vehicles
- The UK volunteers have delivered their 14th convoy of over 38 vehicles for the Ukrainian army