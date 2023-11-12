Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Latvian president: West must keep on providing military aid to Ukraine as “Russia plans for a long war in Ukraine”

“It will be much easier for us to keep peace in Europe if Ukraine succeeds rather than we let Ukraine down,” Edgars Rinkēvičs said.
byMaria Tril
12/11/2023
2 minute read
Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. Credit: open sources
In an interview with the Associated Press on 11 November, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the West must continue providing military aid to Ukraine, as he believes “ Russia is planning for a long war in Ukraine.”

He said that the EU and NATO need to prepare “for a very long war” in Ukraine as Russia is mobilizing its economy, resources and military machinery for it. It tried to win the war quickly and realized it couldn’t, and now Moscow wants to “strangle” Ukraine, he said, predicting it will reprise attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the coming months, as it did last winter.

“It is important to actually fight for international peace, and peace in Europe, because if we stop Russia in Ukraine, then Russia is not going to be able to challenge other countries,” he said.

During the interview, the Latvian President also pointed to the disruptive role that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is playing in Africa and to Russian meetings with officials from Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s ruling militants whose surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7 killed some 1,200 people.

He said it is important for the West to support both Ukraine and Israel against attacks on “our values” and the international order. It’s in NATO’s security interests “that both cases are viewed the same way,” he said.

“I do believe also that it will be much easier for us to keep peace in Europe if Ukraine succeeds rather than we let Ukraine down, or for that matter, also to let the situation in the Middle East get out of control,” Rinkēvičs added.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
