Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuania sends Ukraine 14 M113 armored vehicles to “strengthen the demining capabilities”

Lithuania is transferring 14 M113 armored vehicles for strengthening Ukraine’s mine-clearing capabilities as nonreimbursable aid coordinated through the Demining Coalition this week.
byYuri Zoria
13/06/2024
2 minute read
lithuania sends ukraine 14 m113 armored vehicles strengthen demining capabilities armoured personnel carriers dedonderbelgiumbe безымянный
M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers. Photo: dedonder.belgium.be
Lithuania sends Ukraine 14 M113 armored vehicles to “strengthen the demining capabilities”

On 12 June, Lithuania approved the transfer of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine’s military this week to strengthen its demining capabilities, the Lithuanian National Defense Ministry announced.

The M113, a US-developed fully tracked armored personnel carrier (APC), was produced from 1961 to 2007. Lithuania’s Defense Ministry did not specify the modifications of the M113s transferred. In April, Lithuania provided Ukraine with M577 command post vehicles based on the M113 chassis.

The armored vehicles are being provided as nonreimbursable assistance through the Ukrainian Demining Coalition co-led by Lithuania and Iceland. The coalition aims at coordinating existing and future support from donor countries to Ukraine, both in the areas of combat and humanitarian mine-clearance. Representatives of 25 countries attended the coalition’s first meeting this January.

“The transfer of the M113 armored personnel carriers was initiated by the Ministry of National Defense and the Lithuanian Armed Forces in response to a request from the Ukrainian Government to its allies to assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces in repelling Russian aggression,” the Ministry noted.

On 13 June, Lithuanian National Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas will attend the Ramstein format Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting and the NATO-Ukraine Council session in Brussels. These meetings will discuss Ukraine’s military assistance needs, present the latest allied support plans, and prepare for the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington D.C. in July.

Lithuania stands as one of Ukraine’s strongest allies against Russian aggression, contributing aid equal to 1.5% of its GDP, with an additional 0.5% towards EU support. In total, Lithuania has provided over €1 billion in government assistance, while grassroots initiatives have raised tens of millions more for military and humanitarian support, including a Bayraktar drone, anti-drone systems, radars, and generators for Ukraine’s army and civilians.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts